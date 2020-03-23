Chinese-Canadian module manufacturer Canadian Solar and Italy's Manni Energy have sold five PV plants with a total generation capacity of 17 MW to Dutch independent power producer Sonnedix. The Sicilian projects are among Italy's first operational unsubsidized PV facilities.Netherlands-based independent power producer Sonnedix has agreed to buy five PV plants with a combined generation capacity of 17.7 MW in Sicily, southern Italy, from a joint venture formed by Chinese-Canadian module manufacturer Canadian Solar and Italy's Manni Energy. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ...

