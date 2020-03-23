Idag den 23 mars 2020 offentliggjorde RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget vid Stockholms tingsrätt ansökt om företagsrekonstruktion för dess dotterbolag Departments & Stores Europe AB, Polarn O. Pyret AB och Brothers AB. Bolaget offentliggjorde därefter information om att Stockholms tingsrätt godkänt ansökningarna om företagsrekonstruktion för dotterbolagen ifråga. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag observationsnoteras om det föreligger någon omständighet som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittentens finansiella situation. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (RNBS, ISIN-kod SE0005223674, orderboks-ID 13467) ska observationsnoteras. Today March 23, 2020, RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company has applied for company reorganization for its subsidiaries Departments & Stores Europe AB, Polarn O. Pyret AB and Brothers AB at the Stockholm District Court. Later today the Company issued a press release with information that The Stockholm District Court has granted the applications for company reorganization for its subsidiaries. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (RNBS, ISIN code SE0005223674, order book ID 13467) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Issuer Surveillance, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.