A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story that illustrates how logistics analytics helped a sports apparel and accessories manufacturing brand to analyze major factors responsible for the OTIF failures in the inbound and outbound supply chain.

According to the logistics analytics experts at Quantzig, "The primary objective of this engagement was to optimize the supply chain by identifying the best suppliers and maximizing OTIF levels for outbound deliveries."

The client is a renowned sports goods, apparel and accessories manufacturer with a robust supply chain spread across twenty countries. Facing several logistics and supply chain challenges, the client approached Quantzig looking to leverage its logistics analytics expertise to identify and analyze the major reasons for failed inbound and outbound deliveries. The client's main objective was to optimize the supply chain by identifying the best supplier among all delivery channels and maximize OTIF levels for outbound deliveries.

The logistics analytics experts at Quantzig offered the client detailed insights into factors leading to inbound and outbound delays. The client later curated a dashboard which gave them an end-to-end supply chain visibility

Quantzig's logistics analytics solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the factors leading to delays in OTIF deliveries

Analyze channels that had the lowest out-bound OTIF levels

This logistics analytics engagement provided predictive insights on:

Identifying the inbound logistics, warehouse storage, and manufacturing issues responsible for the delay

Identifying the interim process with the highest delay probability to maximize out-bound OTIF

The solution offered by Quantzig's logistics experts helped the client to gain end to end supply chain visibility, which in turn, led to the identification of the channel with the lowest OTIF level which in this case was the wholesale channel. Besides, the client was able to develop and implement a robust disaster recovery plan with the help of personalized recommendations offered by our analytics experts.

