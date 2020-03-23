The CEO of Norwegian floating solar company Ocean Sun has spoken to pv magazine about his company's innovative design for floating PV projects in near-shore locations and semi-sheltered waters. A pilot project built in the Philippines last year, said Børge Bjørneklett, is providing better-than-expected power output.Norwegian quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL has awarded compatriot solar company Ocean Sun's floating solar system design a conformity statement. The paperwork verifies "the design methodology of the Ocean Sun floating solar structure, including design principles, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...