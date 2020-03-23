Decision by the European Patent Office following an opposition procedure

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:ALSAF) (FR0013467123 ALSAF), a company marketing innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal disease, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures, summarizes its strategy's progress on industrial property.

To this day, the company holds a portfolio of nearly 100 delivered patents, covering mainly Europe, United States, China, Canada and Japan. In 2019, several patents for its inventions have been delivered in the United States (instruments kit: US 10,219,845 and preloaded screw: US 9,837,817, innovative pedicle screw: US 10,357,286), in Canada (logistics and traceability of products: CA 2,837,817) and in China on an innovative implant (CN106102617B). Furthermore, Safe Orthopaedics keeps innovating and extending its instrumentation range, with the filing of new patents for spine reduction systems in 2019.

The strength of SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS' patents have just been confirmed by the European Patent Office (EPO) that has confirmed the validity of two patents (EP2854674 and EP2519179), against which the company Neo Medical had initiated an opposition procedure.

The potential offered by the development of ready-to-use and single-use in spinal surgery has attracted new players and prompted the creation of numerous start-up companies, in Europe and in the United States.

On this high-growth market, Safe Orthopaedics claims its pioneer status, enhanced by the wide coverage and the strength of its patent portfolio, and a leader status in terms of market shares and scope of its product range, covering the main indications for spinal fracture care.

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS relies on a strategy of constant innovation and on an industrial property policy protecting its business development.

Covid-19 epidemic

"First and foremost, we wish to publicly express our warmest thanks and support to all of doctors, surgeons, nurses and all of the members of medical teams fighting against Covid-19. Although the care of infected patients is a priority, we are not forgetting the patient in need of emergency surgery for spinal fracture and we remind that our ready-to-use technologies are efficient solutions in this peak period in hospitals," says Pierre Dumouchel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer "While scrupulously respecting the containment measures, our sales and marketing teams remain 100% operational, and can be reached by telephone, email and other connected means, and coordinated with our logistics team in order to guarantee a 24/48h delivery of our ready-to-use sterile products on a European scale."

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, pionner of design and marketing innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enable minimally invasive approaches, reduce risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics located its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise France), created a subsidiary in UK, Germany and in US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019.

