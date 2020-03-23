POXEL S.A. (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that it will report and present its financial results for the full year 2019 and provide a corporate update on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The management team will host a conference call on March 26, 2020, in English, at 2:30 pm EDT (New York time) 7:30 pm CET (Paris time) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update

Please note that the time for this call has been updated from the press release issued on March 4, 2020.

The press release announcing Poxel's financial results for full year 2019 and corporate update will be issued after the Euronext Paris market closes. A presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Poxel website: https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/investors

To access the conference call, please use the dial-in numbers below according to your location.

US: +1 (646) 722 4916

UK: +44 (0) 20 7194 3759

FR: +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 03

Access code: 53593329#

Following the live call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To access the replay, please use one of the following numbers.

US: +1 (646) 722 4969

UK: +44 (0) 20 3364 5147

FR: +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 60

Access code: 418906110#

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In its mid-to-late stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates as well as earlier-stage opportunities. Imeglimin, Poxel's first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Together, with its partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Poxel successfully completed the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Poxel also established a partnership with Roivant Sciences for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of the partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor, is advancing into a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

