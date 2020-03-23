Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: 23-March-2020 / 16:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name WILLIAM VAN HEESEWIJK 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification INITIAL /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P instrument, type of instrument GB0006615826 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP1.0125 5,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,000 - Price GBP1.0125 per share - Total value of transaction GBP5,062.50 e) Date of the transaction 18 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction LONDON ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 53947 EQS News ID: 1004349 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 23, 2020