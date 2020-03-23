Red Lake Gold Inc. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report for the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project near Red Lake, Ontario, (the "Report") entitled, "Technical Report On the Whirlwind Jack Property Red Lake Mining Division Northwestern Ontario". The Report is dated March 1, 2020 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Qualified Person

Toby Hughes, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release.

