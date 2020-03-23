Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKB2 ISIN: FR0010307819 Ticker-Symbol: LRC 
Tradegate
23.03.20
18:15 Uhr
51,20 Euro
+1,50
+3,02 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGRAND SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGRAND SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,74
51,10
18:19
50,72
51,10
18:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEGRAND
LEGRAND SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGRAND SA51,20+3,02 %