Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Disclosure of transactions in own-shares executed from 03/16/2020 to 03/20/2020 EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction
Identification code of the
Daily total volume
Daily weighted
Market (MIC code)
|LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
03/20/2020
FR0010307819
376
54,04
BATE
|LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
03/20/2020
FR0010307819
963
54,34
CHIX
|LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
03/20/2020
FR0010307819
804
54,18
TRQX
|LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
03/20/2020
FR0010307819
18 053
54,42
XPAR
|* Rounded to two digits after the decimal point
TOTAL
20 196
54,40
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,068,044,512 euros
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
