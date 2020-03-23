VirtoSoftware Offers Remote Work Solutions With 99% Discount

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / The threats and challenges posed by the COVID-19 coronavirus are global. Companies all over the world are transferring their employees to remote work from homes and adapt business processes correspondingly to maintain their business KPIs. This puts the correct work organization and employee remote work management at the forefron?t of 2020 business challenges.

VirtoSoftware is also heavily based on the remote workforce. Successfully delivering software solutions for Fortune 500 customers for the past 10 years, VirtoSoftware uses effective remote project management solution and resources control web part - Virto Kanban Board for Office 365.

Based on the board decision, the company wants to contribute to the global fight against coronavirus and offer assistance to companies that are faced with new challenges and want to maintain their business processes efficiency in the remote mode.

Starting from 23rd of March 2020, VirtoSoftware offers an unprecedented 99% discount for the six-month Virto Kanban Board for Office 365 license.?

Virto Kanban Board is already used by thousands of companies around the world and is one of the fastest-growing project management solutions for SharePoint and Office 365 environments. The offer is valid until April 30, 2020.

?"These new measures from VirtoSoftware will allow businesses to maintain their processes during the pandemic and organize remote workforce in SharePoint. Our team puts these 2 cents in the global war against Covid-19," said Dmitry Leytner, CEO of VirtoSoftware.

