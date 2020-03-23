Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Blockchain Holdings Resumes Trading

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:BCX) is pleased to announce that effective at this morning's opening, the common shares of the Company resumed trading.

On March 20, 2020, the Company announced it entered into a binding letter of intent effective March 13, 2020 to acquire 100% of the rights and interests in a self-quarantine monitoring technology suite known collectively as "IMSafe" from WiSilica, Inc. TRACEsafe is a global health monitoring product that is currently being used by the Hong Kong government and potentially to other governments and corporations as they fight the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 20, 2020, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

Blockchain provides investors and fund managers with unique insights into the growing ecosystem of crypto-assets. BCXdata.com captures and aggregates data from different blockchains for use and analysis with a clean and approachable API. With a portfolio of proprietary tools, Blockchain is giving users an institutional-grade analysis package that forms the basis for an extended suite of product offerings in the future.

