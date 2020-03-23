Incap Corporation:: Incap following Karnataka government instructions on lockdown, to close down its production unit until end of March 2020

Incap Corporation March 23, 2020 at 19:30 EET

Stock exchange release

Insider Information

Incap following Karnataka government instructions on lockdown, to close down its production unit until end of March 2020

Governments across the world are taking significant steps to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by restricting the movement of people. To contain the pandemic the government of India has today instructed all state governments to initiate legal action against the violators of lockdown.

Karnataka government has locked down the whole state from midnight tonight until midnight of 31st March.

Due to the lockdown and restrictions on inter-district and inter-state movement, Incap's unit in Tumkur, like many others, is also affected temporarily.

The freight forwarders are on lockdown and inbound or outbound goods are not transported until the end of the month. All international flights are cancelled in the country.

As a result, Incap is now taking measures to close down its Tumkur factory from midnight today until end of March 2020.

Incap continues to closely monitor the situation in all its markets and follows the instructions provided by the local governments and health protection agencies.

"The health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our highest priority. Our focus, dedication, and support are unwavering as we navigate through these extraordinary times", said Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director Incap India, tel. + 91 98802 31431

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. After the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group in January 2020, Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, U.K. and Hong Kong, and the company employs approximately 1300 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.