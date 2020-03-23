Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.5135 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 648200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 54018 EQS News ID: 1004535 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2020 13:14 ET (17:14 GMT)