Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.7248 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1529000 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 54026 EQS News ID: 1004551 End of Announcement EQS News Service

