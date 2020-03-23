Today, March 23, 2020, RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had applied for company reorganization of its subsidiaries Departments & Stores Europe AB, Polarn O. Pyret AB and Brothers AB. Later today, the Company issued another press release with information that the Stockholm District Court had granted the applications for company reorganization of the subsidiaries. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if there is a substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position or the pricing of the instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (RNBS 001, ISIN code SE0010625830, trading code RNBS_001) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.