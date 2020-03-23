Genuine Property Management: Orange County Property Management Company Appoints New Accounting Director

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Costa Mesa, California based Genuine Property Management is delighted to announce that they have recently appointed Claudia Zimmermann as Accounting Director for the company. This appointment provides added expertise to the company's management team and will enable them to continue their rapid growth. The firm recently moved from Newport Beach, California into their 5,000 square foot warehouse, located at 1922 Placentia Avenue, Unit 1, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, which has been renovated into upscale offices.



Claudia Zimmermann brings over 18 years' experience in cost accounting, general accounting and administration experience, gained through working in several industries in addition to Property Management. She arrives from Atrium Property Management based in Miami, Florida, where she was involved in accounting, as well as, price and contract negotiations. Claudia also brings her English/Spanish translation and interpreting skills, which were developed through work and volunteering projects undertaken throughout her career. Claudia graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration (with a focus on Accounting) from the Universidad de Congreso in Argentina in 2001. In 2003, she earned the Professional Certificate in International Business from the University of Berkeley, California.



Marcel Ford, owner of Genuine Property Management, says, "We are delighted to have Claudia Zimmermann join, particularly at this important time. Our 360 Service Model has seen unparalleled success, and we anticipate growing even more quickly going forward as we disrupt the notions of how properties should be run. We have the only communal coworking workplace that invites their interior designers, contractors, handymen, painters, landscapers, plumbers and other professionals to work under one roof. Claudia's experience and business acumen will mean that we can cut the red tape and slow, stale processes in order to keep everyone up to date."



Genuine Property Management invites their community to view the company Facebook Page and follow them to learn more about their 360 Service model and stay abreast of their news, reviews, announcements and other posts. Their unique business model has the potential to change how property management companies operate in the future. The firm has always sought to improve how things are done, and this has led to their enormous success in gaining almost 400 units in under three years.



One of the Facebook reviews recommending Genuine Property Management highlights the difference they make for smart property owners who want great tenants. Myles McMillan, who was looking for a place to rent, says in his review, "I recently visited California and had an amazing experience with Genuine Property Management when looking for a property manager in Orange County. The staff were extremely friendly and helpful. Their fee is competitive as well. Our experience with Genuine Property Management has been nothing but awesome. Thankful I had the help from this management group."On Google, Chris Flores gives the firm the top score of 5 Stars, saying, "We have worked with Genuine Property Management for the last year, and we are completely grateful with how fast they respond to our inquiries. As soon as we send Joey or Matt an email, they respond immediately and take care of any outstanding issues. We are truly blessed to have these two guys as part of our team and look forward to growing our professional relationship. Thank you, Genuine Property Management!"With tenant and property owner care at this level, Genuine Property Management is determined to continue growing, and they seek to disrupt the traditional property management "habits" that cause delays, create friction and generate unnecessary overhead. Property maintenance is typically the biggest headache for any property investor or owner, so Genuine Property Management provides the resources needed to take care of a property on a day to day basis, in addition to when they need repair and refreshing.To find out more about the company's services, contact Genuine Property Management through their official website. Those looking for properties can access the firm's listings online. Furthermore, interested parties may contact Marcel Ford to follow up on any additional inquiries.

