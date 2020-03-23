LendingUSA Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / ????In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the growing health and economic crisis, LendingUSA is announcing a series of initiatives to protect and mitigate the impact on our employees, merchants, and borrowers. LendingUSA was founded with the mission of providing financing for important moments in life; today is no different.

"For LendingUSA, we have always been proud to support our merchants and our borrowers with fast funding and low monthly payment options, especially in times of great need," said Camilo Concha, CEO and Founder of LendingUSA. "Today, we are working diligently to support our local community, our employees, and everyone who depends on us to continue funding loans and providing better payment options."

LendingUSA is following recommended guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local and state officials to keep employees safe, while still ensuring business operations continue running smoothly. As a result, LendingUSA is currently operating with normal business hours, with all staff working remotely. Additionally, the Company is providing its employees with critical resources and support, including flexibility for parents and access to virtual medical care.

For merchants who depend on LendingUSA to provide fast pre-approvals and low monthly payment options for their customers, these services will continue to be provided, uninterrupted. "In the ever-evolving situation, it is critical that borrowers continue to have payment options rather than draining their savings accounts or using multiple credit cards," said Mr. Concha. "We will continue to be here to support our communities and individuals in need during this unprecedented event with the same high-quality service that has come to define LendingUSA. In our organization, one of our guiding values is the idea that "We are One.' Today, we hold this value close to our hearts as we continue working to provide the best service possible."

