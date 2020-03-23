Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.0972 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1454846 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 54100 EQS News ID: 1004717 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 23, 2020 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)