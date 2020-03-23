OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) Chlodwig Enterprises Limited Informs PhosAgro About Transactions With Shares and GDRs 23-March-2020 / 20:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 23 March 2020 Chlodwig Enterprises Limited Informs PhosAgro About Transactions With Shares and GDRs Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Chlodwig Enterprises Limited has notified the Company about market transactions for the acquisition between 18 March 2020 and 23 March 2020 of ordinary shares and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares of PhosAgro: Date of Security type Price per unit Number of transaction (USD) securities 18.03.2020 GDR 9.2872 133,335 18.03.2020 Ordinary share 29.2098 19,000 19.03.2020 GDR 9.4209 15,465 20.03.2020 GDR 9.3080 475,317 23.03.2020 GDR 9.362 55,853 23.03.2020 Ordinary share 28.496 2,014 Total 6,943,526.81? The identification code for the Company's ordinary shares is issue No. 1-02-06556-A. The company's GDR identification code is US71922G2093. The purchased shares and GDRs represent 0.19% of PhosAgro's authorised capital. The transfer of ownership rights for these securities has been completed, and PhosAgro's shareholder structure is now as follows: Shareholder Stake Adorabella Limited 24.85% Chlodwig Enterprises Limited 19.00% Mrs Evgenia Guryeva 4.82% Mr Vladimir Litvinenko 20.98% Other shareholders 30.35% According to the Company sources, the shares of Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited were transferred to trusts where the economic beneficiaries are Andrey Guryev and members of his family. About the Company PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com [1]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 53976 EQS News ID: 1004397 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f5b4bfefe8d147461e27463b8e4e900&application_id=1004397&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

