Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Completes New Alger Drill Program, Assays Pending

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC Pink:RFHRF)(WKN:A2H9TN) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to offer shareholders the following update on our activities, which are "business as usual" in this COVID-19 environment.

New Alger

Our Winter 2020 drill program at New Alger concluded with 2052m drilled in 4 holes as follows;

REN-20-38 - previously press released on Feb. 25th, drilled to 561m at -45. Results include 2.87 g/t Au over 4.6m in the #3 vein, within this interval results include 4.56 g/t Au over 2.4m and within that interval 8.75 g/t Au over 0.75m

REN-20-39 - drilled to 492m at -45

REN-20-40a - drilled to 30m before the hole shallowed unacceptably due to blocky ground

REN-20-40 - drilled to 501m at -60

REN-20-41 - drilled to 468m at -55

Each of these drill holes intersected the mine area, and other veins within Piché volcanics on the south side of the Cadillac Break at New Alger. These holes intersected the individual veins, generally speaking, deeper than most of the prior drilling at New Alger. Samples have been submitted for assays, Renforth will be releasing results as soon as available.

In addition to this, our focus has turned to Spring at New Alger. Typically, we can expect to be in the field without snow by the end of April. At this time our planning includes blasting for a mini bulk sample from the Discovery Veins, in areas which gives us an average grade of 1 g/t Au on surface. In addition to planning this operation it is expected we will be doing additional prospecting in the area of the Discovery veins, which we have stripped for ~275m of ~500m of known strike, in order to see if we can further extend the strike and/or obtain additional samples within the known extent. Additionally, our recent resampling and metallic screen work have both highlighted that we need to do additional sampling at New Alger in general due to the presence of coarse gold, and specifically the Discovery veins, as we identify the alteration, which can be subtle, associated with the presence of gold. Renforth is funded to do this work and anticipates the timeframe of the field work portion is perhaps late April, then May into June.

Parbec

Renforth is currently planning Metallic Screen work at Parbec, details of that program will be announced upon the completion of planning. This program is imminent.

Nixon-Bartleman

Renforth is planning a field program for Nixon-Bartleman, expect to take place in June of the year. Renforth has not worked this wholly owned surface gold asset, located west of Timmins, ON, in several years. This property has been extensively explored by previous owners, with no consolidation of information. In addition, Renforth's sole exploration program on this property resulted in successful sampling for gold on surface and the extension of the known mineralized strike from 200m to ~450m with results which included a cut channel returning 13 g/t Au over 0.6m, within which 0.3m returned 22.1 g/t Au in sample #1409321 (press release Sept. 10, 2014). Upon completion of the planning for this program details will be announced, Renforth expects this will be June/July work and is funded to carry out this work.

Malartic West

Renforth intends to use the summer exploration season in order to carry out further work on our discovery of a copper/silver mineralized system at Malartic West, located and sampled over 175m within the Pontiac Sediments south of the Cadillac Break. Additional details of planning will be released as available.

Generally speaking we are using our time while waiting for assay results in order to plan spring/summer field work. Our team is respecting COVID-19 guidelines with each team member practicing social distancing and working remotely. When it is time to get out in the field Renforth is confident that we can maintain best practices in terms of both our technical work and our commitment to everyone's health and safety.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ # 2129), a "Qualified Person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances' additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may', "will', "plan', "expect', "believe', "anticipate', "estimate', "intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

