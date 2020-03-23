Innovative Medicines Canada Welcomes Prime Minister Trudeau's Plan to Mobilize Science to Fight COVID-19

OTTOWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) issued the following statement in response to the federal government's announcement today of measures to aid in the rapid mobilization of large-scale efforts by Canadian researchers and life sciences companies working to combat COVID-19, including through the development of solutions to diagnose, treat and prevent the virus:

"IMC welcomes today's announcement by the federal government. It will help advance projects that are already underway through collaborations with provincial governments and public and private entities and ensure domestic supply of potential vaccines and treatments at such a critical time. The funding will allow IMC members, such as Quebec-based Medicago, to rapidly move forward on clinical trials and further accelerate the development of vaccines.

"COVID-19 has fostered a new level of collaboration across the Canadian innovative pharmaceutical industry as we work closely and collaboratively with federal and provincial governments, public agencies, universities and research centres across the country to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments for patients. Today's announcement adds to the positive steps taken by industry, by Canadian governments and by other stakeholders, to aid in the response to this unprecedented public health crisis.

"Our members will continue to proudly play their part, and work closely with all levels of government, the research community and public agencies to develop solutions to address the spread of this virus."

Learn more about how our member companies are contributing to the fight against Covid-19.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

