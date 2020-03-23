SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on reducing the risk of supply chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chains in terms of part, labor, government restrictions. Quarantined workers and shortages of components have started impacting the availability of goods all across the globe. The majority of manufacturing companies are facing a shortage of raw materials and products. Amidst all such crises, our procurement intelligence experts are working with leading organizations across categories to help businesses tackle supply chain disruptions.

With our customized solutions, businesses can gain exhaustive insights into aspects such as:

Ongoing Credible Updates on the current scenario and developments COVID-19.

Mitigation measures for overall country-specific supply chain operations.

Government policies (import/export bans) and implications at a country level.

Second/dual/alternate sourcing options to mitigate supply chain risks.

Quick audit of the second source supply chain.

Key Areas for Managing Supply Chain Disruptions

Develop strategies to address global supply chain disruptions

A comprehensive risk management strategy can prove beneficial for companies to manage supply chain disruptions. Such strategies can help companies minimize uncertainties in logistics operations at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels and identify risks associated with supply chains at a country level.

Ensure compliance with local laws

Uncertainties in local laws and cultural norms impact businesses having global supply chains. The physical transport of materials and finished goods has already come at a risk, thereby increasing complexities for companies. A comprehensive understanding of the current norms that impact supply chain operations can help companies mitigate supply chain disruptions occurring due to pandemic. To identify regulatory requirements and restrictions at the country level, get in touch with our experts now!

Categorize supply chain disruption strategies

For companies to ensure the efficiency of supply chains, they need to avoid disruptions of complex materials or components. They must assess risks associated with holistic sources and perform qualitative/quantitative analysis to improve speed to market.

To know how our solutions can help you better manage supply chain disruptions, read the complete article here!

