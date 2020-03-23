Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 23-March-2020 / 22:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Gennady Melikyan, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, made the transaction in Sberbank's eurobonds. Details of the transaction are in the document attached. Attachment Document title: PDMR Melikyan Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IGDNBMNDFL [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 54121 EQS News ID: 1004811 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4dd23e6931172799b31c98fe402b57&application_id=1004811&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2020 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)