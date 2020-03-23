Regulated Information Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings) 23 March 2020 at 21.00 CET Summary of the notification Nyrstar NV (the "Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 20 March 2020, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV and two further unnamed physical persons, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007. In their notification, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, the unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, the other unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV and the two further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert and acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, on 13 March 2020, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, the unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, the other unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, and the two further unnamed physical persons hold 6.95% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have thereby crossed the 5% threshold. Content of the notification The notification dated 20 March 2020 contains the following information: Reason for the notification Conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by Persons acting in concert Persons subject to the notification requirement Kris Vansanten Kris Vansanten BV Quanteus Group BV Physical person E3V & Partners BV Physical person Etienne Schouppe BV Physical person Physical person Date on which the threshold is crossed 13/03/2020 Threshold that is crossed (in %) 5 Denominator 109,873,001 Notified details A) Voting Previous rights notification After the transaction ------------ ------------ -------------------------------------------------- # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights ------------ ------------------------ Holders of Not linked Not linked voting Linked to to the Linked to to the rights securities securities securities securities ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 2,000,000 1.82% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Kris Vansanten BV 130,000 500,000 0.46% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Quanteus Group BV 2,395,000 3,000,000 2.73% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal 4,395,000 5,500,000 5.01% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- E3V & Partners BV 352,000 494,845 0.45% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal 1,107,155 1,250,000 1.14% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 0 0.00% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Etienne Schouppe BV 110,000 0.10% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal 110,000 0.10% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 61,000 0.06% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 720,000 0.66% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL 7,641,000 0 6.95% 0.00% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction ----------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Type of Exercise % of Holders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument voting financial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement ----------------------- ----------- ----------- ------ ---------- TOTAL 0 0 ------ % of TOTAL (A & voting B) # of voting rights rights ----------- ----------- --------- --------------------------------------------------------- ------ 7,641,000 6.95% --------------------------------------------------------- ------ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten bv and for 75% Quanteus Group bv Physical person controls E3V & Partners bv Physical person controls Etienne Schouppe bv Additional information N/A Miscellaneous This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=dnK78JAyBWievYYqjQosyh9wcfNtnE_FZLZ8I4U9GXW3x1Hck5COWdDMjH4vLs4fH5kP4nhBopUwU-zl9PufA63rmHzrzl5cCv1pCdV1A52TUjHmkIuJm_l6pjIzBR-f3gv2zNKlQoLw9hAbsULO1yfweND2rMrq4bPkgJJnBIg= https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases. The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=dnK78JAyBWievYYqjQosyh9wcfNtnE_FZLZ8I4U9GXWYV7lqjOPnukwtkzZQxoDd7_PkvB1xJxDEASTkxWn0glQexrecXhZL7uLzIaxKNYZvwpGMsO9BWEOP05asQOW0YBPHUQLkW65nd4XV_GpnyNZbQTBQ-cr6P-Kcq495OQXPJh2VAlAJKtG-9W9E8U4Ze7sqwdABma79js8Z23DdzUcbfd144KRzOtXg7_EnkItZQXm9CBdfKD8OAleGo3O11CRoAvFwsvh9pdvxevEt6Q== https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure. Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=-x_KuGSsdEFvTkBt7BAOTii44eFVbLIWzt3xvyMvskkYnz1EEigHukLaRLJCl8aN-Q_60MsdC5tSHUCUJJQOlV3f9-lC8M4qLCKg12562N5LXdV-FWcC7yw2Xu4k6mpk company.secretary@nyrstar.com. About Nyrstar The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=tiqSIkPwNufC8ihgh9jLmWvX-YBh3S3CeuhIExxVwnuIBqcYOoi0wPJVixC0eswHtsMAlmuX2J-Mtw6sbiGbm1PjEDoDTqG7IRM5EWzcPyBHGsuEWw7tmGE3iYJZnqcvSqwrExSjss1nm9CygABTHZ5mymNksWbcFzvYr62RFOs1WOQsuQ1O3JcFWykwq9fm-iZwhpn7JL0MyCKTlCcEp0Xp9CioijCNZrB1BKvv9vvUTlnR0EUPiaBw8jjqpam13W9Usdbhb2miJYFqq9NCuJM_r6jYAGO8mvWiEUM2uadJgXyU9QiarhlR81fJRAYeb49fJkngLNnVNQu5DcbyRFA6bQXewbMBDkbIAjhoPxZPZ5rqsvm2tVjtxcCa12Gj0DBMDkrGwrBTnjTK4TlZ3dfs0cEbfrL-RWh7XllhPMbIagb7g38keOOeKIbZCEw4 www.nyrstar.be For further information contact: Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oWF1euYNq8s1JlBR3JSPQ5b2sj9S7DZ6bTjR6m2wXY0zyrWdSg0FZROxniI-GBobT7Kg7LPw4O3_TrMxiqcxXREP8BQ88Rxzn5MqAlTcXjBPGNBemmwrIr5aCHWLAhNW anthony.simms@nyrstar.com Attachment -- Transparency notifcation 23032020 EN https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78fe80c6-6422-4842-8fa6-289c3555afbe

