Green Stream Finance, Inc.: Green Stream Responds to Unfounded Allegations of Now Corporation and its Undisclosed Principals

MALIBU, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Green Stream Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:GSFI) a company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary Green Stream Finance, focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, has been the subject of unfounded attacks by The Now Corporation (NWPN) and its undisclosed principal Paul Khan.

Green Stream (the "Company") has consistently stated that it does not believe that certain promissory as disclosed in its Regulation A Offering Circular are valid debts of the Company. The Company and certain former control persons of the Company including those that are now making the unfounded allegations even entered into an agreement allowing the Company to disclaim the validity of what the Company calls the "Purported Notes." Those same parties have even had their shares offered in the Regulation A Offering Circular that has been qualified by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The attacks by NWPN, its officers and undisclosed principals include false and misleading press releases, tweets, and emails directed at the Company, its officers, directors and consultants. The Company will not sit idly by and let these attacks go unanswered. The Company has instructed its legal counsel to explore all legal remedies available to the Company, has discussed the status of the notes with the SEC and has notified the NWPN parties to cease and desist from making the false statements.

The Company does not expect to make any further statements on this matter except to announce any material development as it believes that the allegations don't deserve any additional comment.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

