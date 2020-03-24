The global nutrigenomics market is poised to grow by USD 425.61 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 139-page report with TOC on "Nutrigenomics Market Analysis Report by Application (Obesity, Cardiovascular diseases, and Cancer research), and Geographic Segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing cost of medical treatment. In addition, the increasing prevalence of obesity is anticipated to boost the growth of the nutrigenomics market.

The high cost of treatment, medicine, and hospitals adds to the burden of diseases and health conditions on patients. This increased cost is encouraging people to focus on preventative healthcare and opt for fortified dairy products and dietary supplements. These products contain nutrients such as polyphenols, proteins, fibers, probiotics, vitamins, carotenoids, which are based on nutrigenomics. Nutrigenomics helps in the study of effects of food constituents on gene expression by understanding the molecular-interaction between nutrients with the human genome. Thus, the increasing cost of medical treatment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Nutrigenomics Market Companies:

BASF SE

BASF SE is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Functional Materials and Solutions, Performance Products, Chemicals, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers Hepaxa, which treats the build-up of fat in the liver, known as steatosis.

Cell-Logic

Cell-Logic is headquartered in Australia and offers products through the following business units: Functional foods, Nutraceuticals, and Educational products. The company offers ENDURACELL, which is offered as a whole nutraceutical-grade broccoli sprouts powder.

Danone

Danone is headquartered in France and operates under various business segments, namely EDP International, EDP NORAM, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. The company offers FortiFit Pro, which is offered as a high protein medical nutrition food containing vitamin D, leucine, and whey protein.

DSM

DSM is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Nutrition, Materials, Innovation Center, and Corporate Activities. The company offers life'sDHA as a vegetarian source of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) omega-3.

Genova Diagnostics Inc.

Genova Diagnostics Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Gastrointestinal/Immunology, Nutritional, Endocrinology, Environmental, and Genomics. The company offers NutrEval FMV as a comprehensive test for identifying nutritional deficiencies.

Nutrigenomics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Obesity

Cardiovascular diseases

Cancer research

Nutrigenomics Market Geographic Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

