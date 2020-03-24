Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9UY ISIN: HK0000172855 Ticker-Symbol: G9D 
Frankfurt
23.03.20
17:00 Uhr
0,127 Euro
-0,010
-7,30 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDPAC GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDPAC GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDPAC
GOLDPAC GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDPAC GROUP LTD0,127-7,30 %