VIP-Media: Here are the Top Business Leaders You Should Follow in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / As the first quarter of 2020 comes to a close, we are giving way to a new quarter. And despite everything that is happening in the world today with The CoronaVirus, the economy, and everything else; there are people who can inspire us during these trying times.

Now, more than ever, business leaders across our world will help us define what the next year and the rest of the new decade will be like. This year, VIP Media Group is putting together a group of entrepreneurs which they consider to be some of the top individuals to watch in 2020.

- Grant Cardone

INSTAGRAM: @grantcardone

Grant Cardone is the bestselling author of The 10X Rule and has been buying real estate for over 30 years. Over those three decades, he has bought over two billion dollars worth of real estate in eight states. Grant currently manages 7,068 units with his private equity firm Cardone Capital. He is one of the top real estate investors because of his extreme discipline, specific formulas, and good instinct to know when to exit the property. Throughout his career, Grant has been giving small investors a chance to start small and go big.

- Tai Lopez

INSTAGRAM: @tailopez

Tai Lopez an investor, partner, and advisor to almost two-dozen multi-million-dollar businesses. Through his popular book club and podcasts The Tai Lopez Show shares advice on how to achieve health, wealth, love, and happiness with 1.4 million people in 40 countries. The Tai Lopez Show gets around 800,000 downloads per month. Tai also owns the largest book shipping club in the world, Mentor Box, and was voted the Number 1 Social Media Influencer by Entrepreneur Magazine.

- Sheree Wright

INSTAGRAM: @ibflawgroup

Sheree Wright is a lawyer for IBF Law Group, who focuses on immigration law. During her law school career, she co-founded a non-profit organization called The Wright Way Foundation, which seeks to reduce poverty and homelessness while generating and providing educational resources necessary to support youths, families and educators in Jamaica. Sheree is also a volunteer member of the national civic engagement organization, Mi Familia Vota, which unites Latinos, immigrants and allied communities to promote social and economic justice through citizenship workshops, and voter registration and participation.

- Michael Robison

INSTAGRAM: @michaelrobison

Michael Robison is a serial entrepreneur and sales expert with two decades of experience. He started in the early days of digital pre-press and photoshop, and his success grew in the luxury jewelry business from 2003 until 2014 when he made a shift into strategic consulting with corporate teams. Through his boutique consulting firm, D5 Group, he specializes in the alignment of personal values, passions and business practices for executive leadership, and has coached some of the top companies in the world, including Coca Cola, BP Oil, IKEA, and more. Michael is also the co-founder/COO of Stay Share, an innovative travel technology firm.

- Jon Brooker

INSTAGRAM: @realmoviescenes

Jon Brooker started as an entrepreneur when he founded GripWorks at 16 years old when his high school basketball team needed a touring videographer and editor. He took the job and turned it into a business that grew into a six figure full service grip and lighting company. GripWorks began as a grip supply company for local productions hoping to be the turn-key solution to all infrastructure rigging needs for production. As a full time student working up to 30 hours per week, Brooker has been able to grow the company from one employee and one truck to a thriving corporation on the rise hiring aspiring students to help them pursue their dreams.

- Pam Christian

INSTAGRAM: @pamchristiann

Pam Christian experienced severe trauma since she was a child, which tainted her childhood and impacted the trajectory of her life. She spent much of her life working to overcome obstacles and do damage control that would eventually allow her to grow into the person that she is today. After running a very successful real estate team for 15 years, she decided to dedicate herself to run a coaching and motivational speaking business to help people who struggle with trauma and other life obstacles. She also hosts The Juice Podcast, with the intention of motivating and inspiring people to live their very best lives.

- Ioannis Patseas

INSTAGRAM: @ioannis_sport

Ioannis Patseas is a serial entrepreneur, wealth manager, marketing expert, and a professional basketball player for Greece. Ioannis has helped countless companies generate 6-7 figures in sales per year. In addition, he has helped over 800 athletes, public figures, artists, entrepreneurs grow their brand both online and offline. Ioannis is the CEO of V11 sports and marketing agency, a company that has helped over 50 soccer players the past year obtain professional contracts in top European leagues. Ioannis is also the cofounder of Atlas Pr, a company located in Bali, and he will be launching a clothing line, Phillipa, later this month.

- Rup Singh

INSTAGRAM: @rup___singh

Rup Singh, born and raised in Lower Westchester, began his career in 2014 as a rookie sales agent based out of New York City and Westchester, NY. After strengthening his sales and service skills, he set out to specialize in residential investment sales. After years of success, Rup ventured into Commercial investments, dealing with international clients and still focusing on residential sales grossing up to $500,000 in just net commissions. Rup Singh is the co-founder of his Realestate team known as the legacy group. He has been recognized in the top 20 under 30 magazine of westchester, Top 100 Realtors of America's, Top 10 realtor of NY and a rising star of Remax. Rup Singh also is an investor himself purchasing property and believes in the holding game and collecting residual income to create more passive income. He's also known as a public inspirational speaker to realtors in his area and soon to many more other people. He believes money is just something you need to put a roof over your head, food on the table, but the true meaning to him working hard is to leave a legacy behind and making sure all his clients are served with most outstanding service.

- Yohan Rodrigani

INSTAGRAM: @yohanrodrigani

Yohan Rodrigani is a Cuban-American designer. His story began in 2011, while he was working as a valet attendant in Miami, Florida and saw a potential way out of the 9-5 as he experimented with his innate ability to design and craft. Fast forward to 2015, Yohan quit his valet job and established his namesake brand, which is rooted in art, excellence and innovation. He gained notoriety as his jewelry collections were exhibited in Art Basel Miami and Art Palm Beach. Today, he is sought by famed public figures for bespoke jewelry and has a luxury leather goods collection coming late 2020.

- Fahad Rajput

INSTAGRAM: @fahad_blacklist

Fahad Rajput is a private equity firm manager who is revolutionizing the industry and making lucrative investments available to everyone. He was inspired by the false notion propagated by society that the only way to success is to be a doctor, lawyer or engineer. Instead he redefines success as the freedom to live life on your terms and earn a sustainable passive income through hands off-investing. By backing your capital in appreciating real assets, Blacklist Capital has outperformed the market and is now participating in even larger ventures. Fahad is tackling the reality that real estate is the key to wealth, but it has historically only been available to a select group of people.

- Sherri Nourse

INSTAGRAM: @motivationmafia

Sherri Nourse is an entrepreneur who after building two businesses from the ground up in the healthcare and products niches, developed a third thriving company. Ambition Media is an industry-leading social media marketing company that successfully helps businesses and entrepreneurs with brand-building, influencer marketing, networking, lead generation, and marketing. They connect businesses with their target consumer--the ones most likely to want to hear from them and convert to sales.

-Robert Syslo

INSTAGRAM: @robertsyslojr

Robert Syslo Jr. runs Syslo Ventures, a production, marketing and promotion agency he founded out of Sunny Isles Beach Florida. After leaving his former position a year and a half ago he has been able to effectively deliver video advertisements, graphics for social media and full fledged aesthetically based websites. On average his company produces around 30 to 40 videos per week. With over 200 clients across the US and the world, Robert specializes in removing the false information connected to advertising and delivering a powerful yet simple form of communication to entrepreneurs who want to reach an audience effectively.

- Aleks Balac

INSTAGRAM: @bizfitaleks

Aleks Balac is a serial entrepreneur and marketing expert who has built and sold multiple online businesses. He is currently the owner and CEO of AdStar Media, LLC, a full service digital marketing agency that he developed from scratch and is ranked the #1 advertising company in Kalamazoo, MI. Aleks also hosts a podcast show called the BizFit Theory where he shares his message and teaches people how to combine business and fitness to work towards their dream life. Aleks also works with Mr. John Malott in Uforia Science, a custom DNA nutrition company that is revolutionizing the health industry.

- James Dhillon

INSTAGRAM: @jamesdhillon

James Dhillon owns an automated agency called Automaters, which serves north of 200 clients on a monthly basis. James runs their Facebook marketing and built this agency from the ground up using scalable and automated methods. James and his team brand their services as "automated marketing," as their goal and tagline is to build minimalist marketing systems that can help people build wealth. One of his accomplishments was creating automated agencies for other people, rather than only focusing on coaching or mindset. James has run over 70x ROAS on Facebook Ads for his own agency, Automaters, and for his clients across the board.

- Onix Dobarganes

INSTAGRAM: @onixrodrigani

Onix Dobarganes is the co-founder and president of the YOHAN RODRIGANI brand, and the life partner of the designer with the same name. Their journey as business partners started shortly after they met in 2013 when Onix was three months away from completing her graduate studies in Counseling Psychology. Once she learned about Yohan's talent in design, she foresaw a promising business venture. Since inception of the brand, Onix's role has been to manage all business operations, domestic and overseas, as well as cultivate a business model that reflects the founder's vision and values. Aside from her commitment to the brand, Onix is the author of the upcoming children's book, Lenny and Leah Explore Italy.

- Andrea Peñalver

INSTAGRAM: @andreapenalver

Andrea Peñalver is a Venezuelan designer and journalist who created her own accessories brand, which expresses elegance and simplicity. Andrea has already been in the fashion market for almost 14 years, through which she has continued to use her creativity to make each of her pieces with a classic and elegant style, using pearls as the main element without being boring and monotonous. Andrea's creations can be worn by people from all ages--in fact, they were created so anyone could add them to any attire, including casual, and still look chic.

- Tee The Barber

INSTAGRAM: @Tee_DaBarber

More than a hustler, Tavion Maultsby (aka Tee The Barber) has been an inspiration for many, showing that working hard definitely pays off. Coming from a barber/hairstylist background, Tee has mastered his technique to the point where he is considered one of the most famous barbers in the West Coast. Tee currently works at The Barbers Inc Barbershop located in San Jose, California and is also the official barber for NCAA National Championship Game and the San Francisco 49ers.

- Douglas R. Pugh

INSTAGRAM: @findyourcoast, @thecoastallife, @realventurepro

Douglas R. Pugh is an entrepreneur who is a passionate all or nothing type of guy. After growing up surrounded by his family operating their own business, it was time for him to set forth into the business world, entering the Florida real estate market as a realtor in 2005. After the recession, Douglas decided to double down on his career rather than leaving it. A few years later he started to create a clothing brand that could raise the bar on lifestyle brands and Find Your Coast Apparel was born, aka FYC Supply Company, a trademarked apparel brand for the coast cultures and adventure seekers, which continues to grow day by day.

- Daniel Bracho

INSTAGRAM: @danielbracho

Daniel Bracho is an immigrant from Venezuela who went to school in Florida, while selling shoes in Clarks at the Millenia Mall. At the moment, he was saving money so he could go to a heavy equipment auction in Orlando to buy something he could sell to make a profit. Today, Daniel has sold over two million dollars to customers all around the globe. Daniel is the all-in type of guy when he is pursuing a goal that is so big that it seems impossible. But for him, nothing is impossible because all the problems have solutions. He does not see a "no" as definitive as some others do, so when something gets complicated he goes around it to make it work.

- Alyssa Cesarini

INSTAGRAM: @alyssacesarini, @innovativeyouthcare, @nanniesofny

Alyssa Cesarini is a change maker in the household staffing industry and advocate for domestic workers. She is committed to creating sustainable childcare solutions for families of all dynamics and creating healthy working relationships in their homes. With Innovative Youth Care, Alyssa encourages all household staffing agencies to commit to fair and ethical practices in order to create consistency in every home they work with and to avoid turnover. In New York City and LA, they work with families of all dynamics ranging from high-profile to those needing their services for free, truly impacting the industry and families, coast to coast.

- Ywan Delice

INSTAGRAM: @ywanofficial

Watson Ÿwän Delice is a Haitian who was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the U.S. when he was 11. He struggled growing up in the U.S. without his mom and abandoned by his father, but everything changed for the better when he was first introduced to a computer. Flashforward to today: Ÿwän is an entrepreneur who runs a marketing agency in Florida. He also launched the platform The Web Secret, through which he teaches dropshipping, social media marketing, email marketing, reputation management, Instagram, modern entrepreneurship, and Google tools in Creole.

-Josh Pather

INSTAGRAM: @nextleveljp

Josh Pather was born in South Africa and came to the United States in 2001 with a few bags and a strong desire to succeed. After working regular jobs, Josh started a DJ business, and even got invited to open for one of the top five DJs in the world, Dash Berlin. Then he saw an opportunity to add more value to their gigs by incorporating a photo booth. By 2014, Photo Booth Dallas was servicing over 800 events in a single year, for industry leaders such as Facebook, Capital One, and McDonalds. By 2015, Josh had created Photo Booth International with the objective of selling people true turn-key businesses and supporting new entrepreneurs.

- Mike "C-Roc" Ciorrocco

INSTAGRAM: @mikeycroc

Mike Ciorrocco (known as C-Roc) is a motivator, facilitator, dynamic public speaker and a fierce friend and coach. At his core, he's a grinder - just a guy who had a fire lit in him at an early age. That fire has led him to inspire others to see the greatness inside of themselves using past life events to fuel their fire. He is the founder of the What Are You Made Of? Movement and host of the popular podcast of the same name, which hit the top 100 in the US and top 25 in Canada within its first four months. C-Roc will publish a book on the WAYMO movement this summer, sharing its one dominating rule: to turn every set back and letdown in your life into rocket fuel for your future.

- Josh Felber

INSTAGRAM: @JoshFelber

Josh Felber is a podcast personality, Emmy award winner, Inc. 5000™ winner, best selling author, contributor to Forbes magazine, serial entrepreneur, TV producer, and more. He created his first business at the age of 14, and since then has created 15 more. He has been mostly concerned with the idea of not having enough time to do what we want to do in life, which he solved by integrating many areas of his life: his health, his family, his fitness and his business. Now Josh shares with people from all over the world what he knows through all his platforms.

- LisSandra Bautista Duarte

INSTAGRAM: @lis_sandra

LisSandra Bautista Duarte's story is a story about hard working people, starting with her parents and ending with her end goal: to lend a helping hand to the people who work hard to make the American dream a reality. LisSandra works in building financial portfolios for individuals and helping them leave legacies for their family, while also working with business owners to create branding strategies, and properly set them up for tax purposes. Her new firm, Phoenix Financial and Investments, even helps business owners structure their business properly in order to ensure they have an exit strategy. Aside from this, LisSandra is also the Marketing Director of Hanger Mobile App.

- Gregory Gray

INSTAGRAM: @Ceo_Rozay_

Gregory Gray is an entrepreneur, financial educator and credit specialist who owns a business consulting firm (Double G Business Consulting). His business specializes in helping entrepreneurs and small business owners leverage personal credit to obtain up to 250K in 0% interest business credit. Gregory also offers one-on-one mentorship for everyday people looking to become entrepreneurs or business owners. Through his mentorship, Gregory teaches how to restore personal credit, rebuild scores to 750 plus, incorporate a new business, apply for business credit, and more.

- Heitor Miguel

INSTAGRAM: @heitormiguelhm

Heitor Miguel is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of PMZ Capital, a venture capital company created to help funders raise money for early stage companies, such as Seed Money and Series A. Originally from Sao Paulo, Heitor is a lawyer who transitioned into the world of entrepreneurship after he came to the United States in 2017 to achieve the American Dream by doing business and investing in serial businesses. He created the movement USAHACKS to teach foreign entrepreneurs how to do business in the American market. Now he is focused on bringing about innovation and problem-solving strategies with his venture capital firm.

- Yvonne J. Medley

INSTAGRAM: @yvonnejmedley @lifejourneyswritersguild

Yvonne J. Medley is a former writer for The Washington Post, and other publications, and current writer for The Urban Sentinel. She is the founder of the Life Journeys Writers Club, a non-profit organization that serves as an economic bridge for those wanting to engage in the literary arts. Her published novels God in Wingtip Shoes and Jubi Stone: Saved by the Vine received positive acclaim, and her novella titled The Prison Plumb Line, was adapted for the stage. Yvonne is also a coach, editor and ghostwriter in her role in Medley Management and Prose, which fosters writers to authorship with professionalism, specificity of craft and integrity.

- Justin Haynes

INSTAGRAM: @jus10hisfashion

Justin Haynes of JUS10H is an international fashion designer who has blossomed into the new must-see fashion sensation. His signature designs have been noticed on runways across the US and beyond. Since the inception of JUS10H, Justin has worked diligently to perfect his craft, while remaining humble and dedicated to his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Justin is an energetic, creative, visionary designer who thrives on pushing the envelope. As it pertains to fashion, he believes that one should be true to themselves and feel good inside and out.

- Debashish Talukdar

INSTAGRAM: @_debashish__

Debashish Talukdar is India's digital marketing KingPin. He has been in the traditional business world since he was 15 years old when he started flipping gaming accounts, and learning and hacking YouTube algorithms, being able to grow and monetize his channels. Over time, he moved into other business ventures such as Instagram and Facebook marketing. Today, Debashish runs a fully operational virtual digital marketing agency that specializes in managing and growing social profiles as well as building and running targeted marketing campaigns to generate leads or sales for businesses.

Mike Fallat

INSTAGRAM: @thedreamstarter

Mike Fallat believes that a book should make you stand out, turn heads and get people's attention. Mike started his book publishing business when he realized the power of storytelling. Before this, Mike was part of the corporate life, which he hated. He always had thousands of ideas to improve different businesses, but his ideas were stifled at every turn. His dream life constituted doing what he wanted with who he wanted whenever he wanted, so he decided he was not going to work for someone else. Mike wrote his first book "Started From Zero", which began selling quickly and led to the founding of Dream Starters Publishing, a publishing company that is built on speed. They streamline the ghostwriting process so that people can have their own book in 30 days. Furthermore, if people decide to only publish one chapter in their life that will be a part of a book collaboration with other influencers, they can have that in just 24 hours.

