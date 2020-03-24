Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, published for the first year its Index on professional gender equality in accordance to the 2006/54/CE European directive.

"Equality is about ensuring that every individual has an equal opportunity to excel to the best of his or her ability," said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. "This initiative is part of a broader push for Diversity and Inclusion in our industry. We are proud to participate actively in order to provide a fair, safe and motivating working environment for anyone interested in contributing to our success."

Presto Engineering scored 90 out of 100 points on the Index. The company has approximately 150 employees based across France, Denmark, UK, USA, Thailand and Taiwan.

The company is doubling its training budget this year in order to continue to provide exciting opportunities to its team members. The Gender Index Equality Score is available on the Presto website at: https://www.presto-eng.com/Careers/One-of-us.html.

Presto Engineering provides outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal and secured applications from design, tape-out to delivery of finished goods. Presto's proprietary, highly-secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.

