

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the ninth month in a row in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 2.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.6 percent fall in January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.1 percent in February, following a 0.7 percent decline in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the import prices fell 1.8 percent annually in February, and export prices declined 2.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices and export prices fell 1.4 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



