Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
23.03.20
20:25 Uhr
4,773 Euro
-0,581
-10,85 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,775
4,972
08:00
5,110
5,228
08:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2020 | 07:41
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: Clarification following request from Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange

London, March 24, 2020

In response to a request from Borsa Italiana (the Italian Stock Exchange), CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) confirms that Hubertus Mühlhäuser resigned as CEO of CNH Industrial to pursue other interests. While Mr. Mühlhäuser offered to assist the Company while it searched for a successor, the Board determined that the Company had access to appropriate experience and skills and decided therefore to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Attachment

  • 20200324_PR_CNH_Industrial_Statement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db79e01d-07c9-40bf-b245-2c44f627b785)
CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)