CNH Industrial N.V.: Clarification following request from Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange

London, March 24, 2020

In response to a request from Borsa Italiana (the Italian Stock Exchange), CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) confirms that Hubertus Mühlhäuser resigned as CEO of CNH Industrial to pursue other interests. While Mr. Mühlhäuser offered to assist the Company while it searched for a successor, the Board determined that the Company had access to appropriate experience and skills and decided therefore to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

