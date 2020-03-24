CNH Industrial N.V.: Clarification following request from Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange

London, March 24, 2020
In response to a request from Borsa Italiana (the Italian Stock Exchange), CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) confirms that Hubertus Mühlhäuser resigned as CEO of CNH Industrial to pursue other interests. While Mr. Mühlhäuser offered to assist the Company while it searched for a successor, the Board determined that the Company had access to appropriate experience and skills and decided therefore to accept his resignation with immediate effect.
CNH IndustrialN.V.
Attachment
- 20200324_PR_CNH_Industrial_Statement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db79e01d-07c9-40bf-b245-2c44f627b785)
CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de