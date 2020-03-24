The global autologous cell therapy market is poised to grow by USD 1.97 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005764/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Autologous Cell Therapy Market Analysis Report by Therapy (Autologous stem cell therapy and Autologous cellular immunotherapies), Application (Oncology, Musculoskeletal disorders, and Dermatology), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/autologous-cell-therapy-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders. In addition, the limitations in traditional organ transplantations are fueling the demand for stem cell therapies. All these factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the autologous cell therapy market.

The demand for effective drugs for cardiac and degenerative disorders has been increasing across the world. In addition, the discovery of possible cardiac autologous cells has enabled vendors to develop novel drugs for the treatment of various cardiac diseases. For instance, Mesoblast is developing MPC-150-IM. It is a Phase III candidate for the treatment of advanced and end-stage chronic heart failure. Similarly, Shire has been developing autologous stem cell therapies for chronic myocardial ischemia. These products are expected to be launched during the forecast period and will have a positive impact on the growth of the global autologous cell therapy market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Autologous Cell Therapy Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Crop Science, Consumer Health, and Animal Health. The company offers induced pluripotent stem cells. They are developed by reprogramming mature body cells to behave like embryonic stem cells that are injected to restore diseased tissue in patients.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. operates its business through an unified business segment. NurOwn is the key offering of the company. It is a cell therapy platform, which develops mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of human diseases such as immune and inflammatory diseases.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Innovative Pharmaceuticals, Generic, Vaccine, and OTC Related. Heartcel is the key offering of the company. It is an immune-modulatory progenitor cell therapeutic agent, which is used for ischemic heart failure.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business through segments such as Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company uses induced pluripotent stem cells to derive differentiated cells, which are used in researching various diseases and conditions.

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl operates its business through an unified business segment. Holoclar is the key offering of the company. It is an advanced therapy medicinal product containing stem cells indicated to repair the cornea after injury.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Autologous stem cell therapy

Autologous cellular immunotherapies

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Oncology

Musculoskeletal disorders

Dermatology

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market Global cancer stem cell therapy market by type (allogeneic stem cell transplant and autologous stem cell transplant) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market by product (combination therapy and monotherapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005764/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/