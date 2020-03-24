Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.03.2020
24.03.2020 | 08:03
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, March 23

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 29 February 2020 will commence on 24 March 2020 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 24 April 2020.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837320

24 March 2020

