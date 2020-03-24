Honkarakenne Oyj: Honkarakenne and Mediset Hoivarakentajat working on first Oppikylä (Learning Village) log-structured school

PRESS RELEASE 24 MARCH 2020

Honkarakenne and Mediset Hoivarakentajat working on first Oppikylä (Learning Village) log-structured school

Finland's first Learning Village is being built in Toppilansaari, Oulu. In the autumn of 2021, it will be filled with enthusiastic children and motivated adults who were also involved in designing their school. A daycare centre, primary school and lower-secondary school will move under the same roof.

Schoolchildren are more active and interactive than previous generations. They are more confident in making video presentations and do cartwheels in class. They also take charge of and responsibility for issues, and set goals for themselves. In addition, challenges must be faced, such as allergies which are increasingly affecting the design of classrooms.

Mediset Hoivarakentajat and Honkarakenne created the Oppikyla (Learning Village) concept - which combines healthy and ecological log-building with functional space design - for the new generation of pupils. 'Learning village' is inspired by the new curriculum, which focuses on the individual needs and goals of the pupil. Marko Kuuskorpi and Julianna Nevari, leading professionals in the pedagogical design of buildings, are involved in the construction of the school.

Phenomenon-based learning and evening activities

The Christian School of Oulu (Oulun kristillinen koulu) and Verso Daycare Centre launched a tender for the school project in 2019. "The tender involved exploring whether our almost impossible requirements for safe materials, space efficiency and adaptability could be fulfilled," says teacher Tapio Pokka, Chairperson of the Association for Primary and Early Childhood Education. "That is, can a solution which is so unbelievably good that it meets all of the related expectations be wrung out of architects from different backgrounds?"

The Learning Village exceeded the customer's expectations. "The end result earns three cheers all round. We were amazed by the innovations and space efficiency, and by the kind of proposal they put on the table," says Pokka.

Over a period of decades, log structures absorb much more carbon dioxide than that released by heating and other uses of the building. Throughout the life of a building, energy consumption and indoor air purity will be monitored via a user interface connected to phenomenon-based learning in the school. The design of the flexible facilities takes account of children with special needs and busy afternoon activities. Spaces transform into hobby and meeting facilities in the evenings.

School staff have worked alongside the designers to fine-tune the winning plan. "The result is inspiring and inventive," says Pokka. Petri Ojala, the school's Principal, agrees. "Collaboration definitely led to a better result than doing everything ourselves. We got more than we could ask for when launching the tender."

Once implemented, the Learning Village concept will include staff training on the changes required to ensure that everyone settles smoothly into the learning environment and children enjoy the innovative aspects of their flexible facilities in their daily routines.

