Arcoma AB: Arcoma receives first order for the new product, Arcoma Precision i5

2020-03-24

PRESSRELEASE

Arcoma receives first order for the new product, Arcoma Precision i5





Arcoma AB has received the first order for the new product Arcoma Precision i5, which was launched on March 12, 2020.



The Arcoma Precision i5 is a new X-ray system developed with focus on efficient workflow, safety and ease of use. The ergonomic design simplifies and optimizes positioning and has been carefully designed to facilitate disinfection. Arcoma Precision i5 is equipped with the latest touch screen technology and a new user interface which creates simplicity and efficiency for the user. A new wall stand with motorized tilt simplifies positioning and an updated X-ray table improves patient and user experience.

The order was placed by Mediel AB, Arcoma's distributor in Sweden and the X-ray system will be delivered to Helsingborg hospital during the third quarter of 2020.

"It is extra encouraging to receive a first order immediately after launch of a new product. This confirms that the Arcoma Precision i5 is well positioned to meet customer needs. In these difficult times, with the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges we see in society, new business is a reminder and a consolation that there is hope for a brighter future "says Jesper Söderqvist, CEO of Arcoma AB.

About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma's products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma's X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information about Arcoma, please visit www.arcoma.se



For more information, please contact:

Jesper Söderqvist, Phone: +46 470 70 69 81, E-mail: jesper.soderqvist@arcoma.se. The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on March 24, 2020 at 08:15 AM.