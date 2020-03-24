The management and technology consultancy advanced to Gold based on excellent S/4 services, innovative SAP solutions and notable customer references

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it had achieved Gold Partner status in the SAP PartnerEdge Program, a clear sign of the success of BearingPoint's SAP practice and its competency working with SAP. BearingPoint advanced to Gold status on the strength of customer references, innovative SAP solutions, and after achieving various service authorizations in the areas of e.g. SAP Analytics, S/4HANA Cloud as well as SAP Ariba Solutions.

"Moving up to Gold status is proof of the successful partnership we have with SAP, a company that we work with creating future-proof solutions for our clients. It means a lot to us not just because it shows customers how strong our SAP practice is, but there are also many benefits to being a Gold Partner, and those will benefit customers," said Anton Weig, Partner at BearingPoint and firm-wide leader of SAP solutions. "We support our clients in the move to SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform. It enables them to be a part of the future."

SAP Gold Partner benefits include the option for ramp-up participation, access to road map reviews, executive councils, and strategy sessions. BearingPoint also has early access to latest product functionality of the SAP Cloud solutions and will leverage these benefits to its customers.

Tobias Kirchner, Head of Partner Management Large Enterprise, SAP Germany: "SAP PartnerEdge Gold Partners performing at a high level across their entire business and illustrating a strong commitment to delivering business value to our customers. We allocate points for competency and strategic alignment. Partners are evaluated on a yearly basis and cannot achieve gold status on business performance or size of customer base alone."

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

