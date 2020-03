NOTICE, MARCH 24, 2020 SHARES ALANDSBANKEN ABP: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 10,965 B shares will be traded as old shares as of March 25, 2020. Identifiers of Alandsbanken Abp's B share: Trading code: ALBBV ISIN code: FI0009001127 Orderbook id: 24230 Number of shares: 9 109 916 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260