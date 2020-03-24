Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060083996 Nordic Shipholding Nordic Shipholding is given observation status, because the company's annual report describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. We refer to the company's announcement of 24 March 2020. ______________________________________________________________ For further information please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764822