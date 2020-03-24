Increasing Demand From Electronics Sector to Help Conductive Plastic Compounds Market Reach Valuation Worth US$20.5 Bn by 2027, Finds TMR

The global market for conductive plastic compounds is expected to witness a 2X growth in coming years of the forecast period, with electronic industry offering major contribution

Recent trend of smart materials production, mainly used for the production of artificial muscles and prosthesis as well, is expected to improve the sales prospects from the electronics sector, and thus help the market growth

ALBANY, New York, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a new research report on the global conductive plastic compounds market. The research report provides detailed information about the key market segments, driving and restraining factors, key geographical regions, and the overall condition of the vendor landscape.

According to the research report, the global conductive plastic compound market is growing at a massive CAGR of ~11% for the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The initial revenue of the global market stood at around US$8.5 Bn in 2018. Given the rate of growth, the compound plastic compounds market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$20.5 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market - Key Takeaways

The global market for conductive plastics compound is segmented in terms of resin, filler, end use industry, and region.

Developments in the filler material technology are projected to have a huge influence on the chemicals as well as physical properties of conductive plastic compounds.

Based on fillers, carbon black and carbon fibers are projected to witness a promising growth in coming years of the forecast period.

In terms of application and end-use industry, the global market is expected to be led by the packaging and automotive sectors.

Based on resin, the segment of engineering plastics accounted for a significant share in the global conductive plastic compound market.

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market (Resin: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Engineering Plastics, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Bio-plastics, and Others; Filler: Carbon Black, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Metals, and Others; and End-use Industry: Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Packaging, Industrial Machinery, Medical Devices, and Others - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market - Key Drivers

Conductive plastics compounds play an important role in the assembly and manufacturing of electronic and electrical devices. Naturally, increasing demand from the electronic industry is the key driving factor for the growth of the global market.

There are several benefits of using products made by conductive plastic compounds such as they are recyclable, lightweight, and protection against heat dissipation.

Increasing demand from other end use industries such as packaging and automotive is also expected to drive the growth of the global conductive plastic compounds market.

Increasing advancements in the filler technology such as carbon nanotubes is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market - Prominent Growth Inhibitors

Products made out of conductive plastic compounds are not easily bio-degradable and are hence difficult to recycle. It makes them hazardous for the environment.

Increasing in plastic waste all across the globe is also a key restraining factor for the development of the global market.

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market - Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is the leading segment of the global conductive plastic compound market with China offering maximum contribution.

Asia Pacific is the leading segment of the global conductive plastic compound market with China offering maximum contribution. Huge electronics manufacturing industry in China is key reason behind the development of the Asia Pacific market.

The regional segment of North America and Europe are projected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market - Key Players

BASF SE, RTP Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc., SABIC, DowDuPont Inc., Coperion K Tron, Adell Plastics, Inc, Sojitz Corporation, Ravago, Polyvisions Inc, and A.Schulman are the key players in the global market.

Global Conductive Plastic Compounds Market: Research Scope

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market by Resin

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide



Polycarbonate



Polyethylene Terephthalate



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene



Polybutylene Terephthalate



Polyphenylene Oxide



Others (including Polyoxymethylene Plastic, Polyphenylene Sulfide, Polysulfone, and Polytetrafluoroethylene)

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Bioplastics

Others (including High Impact Polystyrene and Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market by Filler

Carbon Black

Carbon Fibers

Carbon Nanotubes

Metals

Others (including Graphite)

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market by End-use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Medical Devices

Building & Construction

Packaging

Industrial Machinery

Others (Including Petrochemicals and Mining)

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

Turkey



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,



