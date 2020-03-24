

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, Germany's flash PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the composite indicator to decline to 41.5 in March from 50.7 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0832 against the greenback, 119.93 against the yen, 1.0587 against the franc and 0.9297 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



