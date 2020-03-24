Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 23 March 2020 that on 23 March 2020 Claudia Talisman, person closely associated ("PCA") with Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of Gamesys Group plc, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

PCA Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Price Number of Ordinary Shares held by following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Claudia Talisman 1,536 £6.35 9,659 0.01%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of PCA a) Name Claudia Talisman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status PCA of PDMR (Dan Talisman - Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 1,536 Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £6.35 1,536 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 23 March 2020 (UK) g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

