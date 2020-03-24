The "Europe Asia Pacific Kraft Papers Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The kraft paper market in Europe was valued at USD 24.56 billion in the year 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.54% over the forecast period., 2019-2027.

Kraft Paper is produced by using a specified method of paper production from chemical pulp in the kraft process. The pulp that arises from the kraft process is robust and strong as compared to other modes of pulping processes deployed. Kraft papers are solid and sturdy enough, as compared to the paper obtained from other pulping processes. Pulping through kraft process leads to removal of a large amount of lignin that is present originally in the wood. Kraft paper finds its use in various applications both industrially and commercially. The kraft paper market in Europe was valued at USD 24.56 billion in the year 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.54% over the forecast period., i.e. 2019-2027, owing to high demand for kraft papers from across several nations in the world as well as the advantage that they offer in terms of sustainability and safety. Additionally, ongoing advancements in the packaging industry in the region is also anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. According to the statistics by the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), exports of paper board in Europe increased from 6825 thousand tons in the year 2005 to 7503 thousand tons in the year 2017.

The kraft paper market in Asia Pacific was valued at USD 25.37 billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for kraft papers in electrical, construction and food beverages end user industries, followed by rising adoption of kraft paper in the region are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the market in the region. According to the statistics by CEPI, exports of paper board in Asia Pacific region increased from 4742 thousand tons in the year 2005 to 5518 thousand tons in the year 2017.

The kraft paper market is comprised of various segments such as product type, application, end user and region. The product type segment is further sub-divided into medium corrugate, kraft liner, chipboard and others. Out of these, chipboard segment is predicted to register a CAGR of around 4.35% in the European market over the forecast period, owing to its offering of better protection as well as being sturdy that reduces the chances of damage caused to the product. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to register a CAGR of 5.13% over the forecast period, owing to growing need for increased quality in packaging FMCG products coupled with the growth of the manufacturing sector in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Europe And Asia Pacific Kraft Paper Market

Part 1 Market Definition And Research Methodology

Market And Solution Definition

Research Objective

Part 2 Research Methodology

Part 3 Executive Summary

Part 4 Policies Standards

Part 5 Production Data By Country

Part 6 Import Quantity By Country

Part 7 Europe Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Overview Market Size And Forecast (2018-2027)

Market Segmentation By:

Product Type

Application

End-User

By Country

U.K. Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Market Overview Market Size And Forecast (2018-2027)

Company Analysis

Market Segmentation By:

Product Type

Application

End-User

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Assessment Of Leading Companies

Germany Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

France Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Italy Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Spain Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Rest Of Europe Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Part 8 Asia Pacific Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Indonesia Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

South Korea Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

China Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

India Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Malaysia Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Vietnam Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Australia Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Philippines Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Rest Of Asia Pacific Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Part 9 Africa Pacific Kraft Paper Market (Usd Billion Million Tons)

Part 10 Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles Of Top Players

Mondi

Segezha Group

Stora Enso

Nordic Paper

Natron-Hayat

Smurfit Kappa

Daio Paper Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x62saz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005304/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900