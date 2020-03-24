DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's year-end trading update confirms that coronavirus-related disruption in China is expected to modestly affect FY20 earnings. While trading elsewhere has been as expected, with good order wins, efforts to contain the virus in Europe and North America could reduce demand and introduce supply constraints over at least the next quarter. We have revised our forecasts to take a more cautious stance in H121 before factoring in a recovery starting in H221.

