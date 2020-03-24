IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2020.
- Revenue of $1.081 billion, including total organic revenue growth of 6 percent
- Net income of $484 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20
- Adjusted EBITDA of $432 million and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) of $0.66
- Cash flow from operations of $120 million and free cash flow of $117 million
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to measure operating performance. These terms are defined elsewhere in this release. Please see schedules appearing later in this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Performance
Three months ended February 29/28,
Change
(in millions, except percentages and per share data)
2020
2019
Revenue
1,080.8
1,046.4
34.4
3
Net income attributable to IHS Markit*
485.0
109.7
375.3
342
Adjusted EBITDA
431.6
408.1
23.5
6
GAAP EPS
1.20
0.27
0.93
344
Adjusted EPS
0.66
0.60
0.06
10
Cash flow from operations
119.5
188.0
(68.5
(36
Free cash flow
117.4
124.8
(7.4
(6
Net income attributable to IHS Markit for the quarter ended February 29, 2020 includes an approximate $372 million gain on sale related to the A&D business line divestiture in December 2019.
"We have analyzed the changing dynamics within our markets, developed a strong plan, and are taking decisive cost action while making room for investment to deliver double-digit earnings growth this year and over the coming years, under multiple revenue scenarios," said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS Markit.
"We are pleased with our excellent Q1 results, which demonstrate the strength of our business model. With the strong decisions we have taken, we are protecting our results during these uncertain times," said Jonathan Gear, chief financial officer at IHS Markit.
First Quarter 2020 Revenue Performance
First quarter 2020 revenue increased 6 percent organically compared to the first quarter of 2019. The following table provides additional revenue information by transaction type.
Three months ended February 29/28,
Percentage change
(in millions, except percentages)
2020
2019
Total
Organic
Recurring fixed
804.1
767.2
5
7
Recurring variable
146.8
136.0
8
8
Non-recurring
129.9
143.2
(9
(5
Total revenue
1,080.8
1,046.4
3
6
The components of revenue growth are described below by segment and in total.
Change in revenue
First quarter 2020 vs. First quarter 2019
(All amounts represent percentage points)
Organic
Acquisitive
Foreign
Total
Financial Services
7
7
Transportation
9
(6
3
Resources
1
3
4
Consolidated Markets Solutions
3
(10
(8
Total
6
(2
3
First Quarter 2020 Operating Performance
Segment results were as follows (additional segment information is included later in this release):
- Financial Services. First quarter revenue for Financial Services increased $27 million, or 7 percent, to $436 million, and included 7 percent total organic growth. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Financial Services increased $22 million, or 12 percent, to $205 million.
- Transportation. First quarter revenue for Transportation increased $9 million, or 3 percent, to $297 million, and included 9 percent total organic growth. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Transportation increased $4 million, or 3 percent, to $118 million.
- Resources. First quarter revenue for Resources increased $9 million, or 4 percent, to $226 million, and included 1 percent total organic growth. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Resources decreased $3 million, or 3 percent, to $90 million.
- Consolidated Markets Solutions (CMS). First quarter revenue for CMS decreased $10 million, or 8 percent, to $122 million, and included 3 percent total organic growth. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA for CMS was flat at $29 million.
Outlook
IHS Markit will provide a fiscal year 2020 guidance update and supplemental information deck as part of its previously announced first quarter 2020 results conference call on March 24, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website: investor.ihsmarkit.com. A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The webcast recording will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to our financial statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of our financial performance, but none of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to IHS Markit's quarterly earnings releases on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
We use non-GAAP measures in our operational and financial decision-making. We believe that such measures allow us to focus on what we deem to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance and our ability to generate cash flow from operations. We also believe that investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful for the same reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures or disclosures. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to any other GAAP measure.
Non-GAAP measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to IHS Markit, many of which present non-GAAP measures when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider such performance measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and use words like "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance and predictions relating to expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings; strategic actions such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and dispositions, the anticipated benefits therefrom, and our success in integrating acquired businesses; anticipated levels of capital expenditures in future periods; anticipated levels of indebtedness, capital allocation, dividends, and share repurchases in future periods; our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our ongoing business operations; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities, and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings; and our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results, and reserves. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to our management and speaks only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at investor.ihsmarkit.com
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com
IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2020 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
IHS MARKIT LTD.
As of February 29, 2020
As of November 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
143.9
111.5
Accounts receivable, net
979.7
890.7
Deferred subscription costs
88.9
72.1
Assets held for sale
115.3
Other current assets
125.8
118.2
Total current assets
1,338.3
1,307.8
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
681.1
658.2
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
364.5
Intangible assets, net
4,063.5
4,169.0
Goodwill
9,819.0
9,836.3
Deferred income taxes
17.8
17.8
Other
95.9
98.1
Total non-current assets
15,041.8
14,779.4
Total assets
16,380.1
16,087.2
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
251.1
251.1
Accounts payable
32.6
59.7
Accrued compensation
84.5
215.2
Other accrued expenses
440.9
479.1
Income tax payable
24.4
58.5
Deferred revenue
1,029.7
879.7
Operating lease liabilities
59.3
Liabilities held for sale
25.9
Total current liabilities
1,922.5
1,969.2
Long-term debt, net
4,961.3
4,874.4
Deferred income taxes
682.6
667.2
Operating lease liabilities
335.9
Other liabilities
94.7
145.5
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
14.1
15.1
Shareholders' equity
8,369.0
8,415.8
Total liabilities and equity
16,380.1
16,087.2
IHS MARKIT LTD.
Three months ended February 29/28,
2020
2019
Revenue
1,080.8
1,046.4
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
415.8
399.8
Selling, general and administrative
316.2
300.3
Depreciation and amortization
145.3
142.3
Restructuring charges
4.5
8.2
Acquisition-related costs
0.9
22.8
Other income, net
(372.8
(2.0
Total operating expenses
509.9
871.4
Operating income
570.9
175.0
Interest income
0.4
0.4
Interest expense
(61.2
(66.9
Net periodic pension and postretirement expense
(21.5
(0.3
Non-operating expense, net
(82.3
(66.8
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in loss of equity method investees
488.6
108.2
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(4.3
0.9
Equity in loss of equity method investees
(0.3
(0.1
Net income
484.0
109.0
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
1.0
0.7
Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.
485.0
109.7
Basic earnings per share attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.
1.23
0.28
Weighted average shares used in computing basic earnings per share
395.7
398.0
Diluted earnings per share attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.
1.20
0.27
Weighted average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share
404.1
408.0
IHS MARKIT LTD.
Three months ended February 29/28,
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net income
484.0
109.0
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
145.3
142.3
Stock-based compensation expense
82.6
59.7
Gain on sale of assets
(372.3
Payments for acquisition-related performance compensation
(75.9
Net periodic pension and postretirement expense
21.5
0.3
Undistributed earnings of affiliates, net
0.2
Pension and postretirement contributions
(8.2
(0.5
Deferred income taxes
15.1
(23.4
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(89.8
(155.7
Other current assets
(41.0
(51.5
Accounts payable
(21.5
4.0
Accrued expenses
(142.0
(78.6
Income tax
(40.0
3.3
Deferred revenue
151.8
162.9
Other liabilities
9.7
16.2
Net cash provided by operating activities
119.5
188.0
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures on property and equipment
(78.0
(63.2
Payments to acquire cost- and equity-method investments
(3.6
(5.1
Proceeds from sale of assets
466.2
Change in other assets
(0.1
(1.9
Settlements of forward contracts
2.5
1.4
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
387.0
(68.8
Financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
293.8
307.0
Repayment of borrowings
(209.1
(392.9
Proceeds from noncontrolling interests
12.5
Contingent consideration payments
(2.2
Dividends paid
(67.7
Repurchases of common shares
(500.0
Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options
130.9
25.7
Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation
(110.0
(62.0
Net cash used in financing activities
(462.1
(111.9
Foreign exchange impact on cash balance
(12.0
5.9
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
32.4
13.2
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
111.5
120.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
143.9
133.2
IHS MARKIT LTD.
Three months ended February 29/28,
Percent change
2020
2019
Total
Organic
Recurring revenue:
Financial Services
267.3
242.9
10
10
Transportation
227.7
215.4
6
12
Resources
200.5
191.5
5
1
CMS
108.6
117.4
(7
1
Total recurring fixed revenue
804.1
767.2
5
7
Financial Services variable
146.8
136.0
8
8
Total recurring revenue
950.9
903.2
5
7
Non-recurring revenue:
Financial Services
21.9
30.3
(28
(27
Transportation
69.5
72.7
(4
(1
Resources
25.1
25.3
(1
2
CMS
13.4
14.9
(10
15
Total non-recurring revenue
129.9
143.2
(9
(5
Total revenue:
Financial Services
436.0
409.2
7
7
Transportation
297.2
288.1
3
9
Resources
225.6
216.8
4
1
CMS
122.0
132.3
(8
3
Total revenue
1,080.8
1,046.4
3
6
IHS MARKIT LTD.
Three months ended February 29/28,
2020
2019
Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.
485.0
109.7
Interest income
(0.4
(0.4
Interest expense
61.2
66.9
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
4.3
(0.9
Depreciation
51.1
46.6
Amortization related to acquired intangible assets
94.2
95.7
EBITDA (1)(6)
695.4
317.6
Stock-based compensation expense
82.6
59.7
Restructuring charges
4.5
8.2
Acquisition-related costs
0.7
7.5
Acquisition-related performance compensation
0.2
15.3
Loss on debt extinguishment
0.2
Gain on sale of assets
(372.3
Pension mark-to-market and settlement expense
21.2
Share of joint venture results not attributable to Adjusted EBITDA
0.3
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1.0
(0.5
Adjusted EBITDA (2)(6)
431.6
408.1
Three months ended February 29/28,
2020
2019
Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd.
485.0
109.7
Stock-based compensation expense
82.6
59.7
Amortization related to acquired intangible assets
94.2
95.7
Restructuring charges
4.5
8.2
Acquisition-related costs
0.7
7.5
Acquisition-related performance compensation
0.2
15.3
Loss on debt extinguishment
0.2
Gain on sale of assets
(372.3
Pension mark-to-market and settlement expense
21.2
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(49.4
(52.8
Adjusted earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(0.7
(0.4
Adjusted net income (3)
266.0
243.1
Adjusted EPS (4)(6)
0.66
0.60
Weighted average shares used in computing Adjusted EPS
404.1
408.0
Three months ended February 29/28,
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
119.5
188.0
Payments for acquisition-related performance compensation
75.9
Capital expenditures on property and equipment
(78.0
(63.2
Free cash flow (5)(6)
117.4
124.8
IHS MARKIT LTD.
Three months ended February 29/28,
2020
2019
Adjusted EBITDA by segment:
Financial Services
205.4
183.2
Transportation
118.0
114.3
Resources
90.2
93.2
CMS
29.4
29.4
Shared services
(11.4
(12.0
Total Adjusted EBITDA
431.6
408.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin by segment:
Financial Services
47.1
44.8
Transportation
39.7
39.7
Resources
40.0
43.0
CMS
24.1
22.2
Total Adjusted EBITDA margin
39.9
39.0
(1)
|EBITDA is defined as net income plus or minus net interest, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
(2)
|Adjusted EBITDA further excludes primarily non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance (e.g., stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and performance compensation, exceptional litigation, net other gains and losses, pension mark-to-market, settlement, and other expense, the impact of joint ventures and noncontrolling interests, and discontinued operations). All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA are either non-cash items or items that we do not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance. In the case of the non-cash items, we believe that investors can better assess our operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect our ability to generate free cash flow or invest in our business. For example, by excluding depreciation and amortization from EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, we believe that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.
(3)
|Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus primarily non-cash items and other items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing our operating performance (e.g., stock-based compensation expense, amortization related to acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and performance compensation, acquisition financing fees, net other gains and losses, pension mark-to-market, settlement, and other expense, the impact of noncontrolling interests, and discontinued operations, all net of the related tax effects).
(4)
|Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted net income (as defined above) divided by diluted weighted average shares.
(5)
|Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus payments for acquisition-related performance compensation minus capital expenditures.
(6)
|EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to assess our operating performance. For example, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is required by the lenders under our revolving credit agreement.
