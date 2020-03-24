Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $9.8 bn Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling Market

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Segment (Aircraft Storage, Aircraft Disassembly & Dismantling, Engine Teardown, Component Management), Regional Forecasts, Analysis of Regional Airline Fleets, DDR Contract Tables Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

The commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling & recycling North America 2019, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The US$6.58 billion commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling & recycling market is expected to flourish in the next few years because renewal of fleet initiatives amongst many of the world's leading operators are also expected to drive aircraft retirement and scrapping as the current generation of aircraft is withdrawn from service. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 123 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling Services

• AAR Corporation

• AerSale Inc

• Bombardier Inc

• Marana Aerospace Solutions

• Magellan Aviation Group

• Air Salvage International

• Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions

• AJW Group

• Apollo Aviation Group

• GA Telesis LLC

• Tarmac Aerosave

• Universal Asset Management Inc (Acquired by Aircraft Recycling International Ltd.)

• GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES (GECAS)

• KLM UK Engineering

• CAVU Aerospace

• Vallair Aviation Group

• Sycamore Aviation Ltd

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling market outlook and analysis from 2020-2030

• More than 100 major Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling contract and projects

• 10 detailed tables of 150 significant Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling contracts, projects & programmes

• Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling type forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030

• Aircraft Storage forecast 2020-2030

• Aircraft Disassembly & Dismantling forecast 2020-2030

• Engine Teardown forecast 2020-2030

• Component Management forecast 2020-2030

• Country Level Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling & Recycling market forecasts from 2020-2030

• United States forecast 2020-2030

• United Kingdom forecast 2020-2030

• Germany forecast 2020-2030

• China forecast 2020-2030

• India forecast 2020-2030

• Japan forecast 2020-2030

• RoW forecast 2020-2030

Key questions answered

Companies covered in the report include:

AAR Corporation

AerSale Inc

Air Salvage International (ASI)

Airbus

Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS) BV

Airworks

AJW Group (AELS)

Alenia Aeronautica

ANA

Apollo Aviation Group (Carlyle Group)

Apple Aviation

Azur Aviation

Boeing

Bombardier Inc.

Bonus Tech Inc

British Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALC)

China Express Airlines

ComAV Technical Services

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

eCube Solutions

Ethiopian Airlines

Europe Aviation

GA Telesis LLC

German Aircraft Maintenance GmbH

GMR Aerotech

HVF West LLC

Iberia

International Civil Aviation Organization

Japan Airlines

JetBlue

JETEX

Lufthansa Technik

Magellan Aviation Group

Marana Aerospace Solutions

McDonnell Douglas

MD Turbines

MoreAero

MTU

Orange Aero

Pacific Aerospace Resources and Technologies

Rolls-Royce

SGI Aviation

Skymark Airlines

South African Airways (SAA)

Stewart Industries International LLC

Tarmac Aerosave

Textron India

The Aircraft Fleet Recycling Association (AFRA)

TUIfly

United Aeronautical Services

Universal Asset Management Inc (Acquired by Aircraft Recycling International Ltd.)

University of Nottingham

