MONDI PLC - Annual Financial Report

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

24 March 2020

POSTING OF INTEGRATED REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MONDI plc

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2019 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc have been issued and posted to shareholders today, 24 March 2020. The audited consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2019 do not contain any material changes from the results published in Mondi plc's preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 27 February 2020.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2019

Mondi plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Mondi plc Form of Proxy for 2020 Annual General Meeting The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2019 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc are also available on the Mondi Group web site at: www.mondigroup.com The Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc is due to be held at 10:30 (UK time) on 7 May 2020 at Haberdashers' Hall, 18 West Smithfield, London EC1A 9HQ, United Kingdom.

Mondi continues to monitor the situation in relation to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and will notify shareholders via our website, www.mondigroup.com as soon as practicably possible if there are any changes to the AGM arrangements. In the meantime, the directors encourage shareholders to submit their votes by proxy and to do so as early as possible. Your proxy appointment must reach the registrar by no later than 10:30 (UK time) on Tuesday 5 May 2020. Submission of a proxy appointment will not prevent you from attending and voting in person should you wish to do so.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything we do. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

