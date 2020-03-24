

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce, California-based Guan's Mushroom Co. is recalling Enoki Mushroom citing possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause life-threatening illness or death, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves all cases of 200g/7.05 ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom, which is produced in Korea. Guan's Mushroom called back the product after the State of California in a routine testing found the presence of Listeria in 200g package of Enoki.



The company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the consumption of these products. However, the distribution of the product has been suspended.



Recently, Listeria-contaminated Enoki mushrooms, which are generally popular in East Asian cuisine, had caused the death of four people and around 30 hospitalizations. Following this, Sun Hong Foods, Inc. in early March had recalled all cases of Enoki Mushroom, produced in Korea.



Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



Guan's Mushroom's Enoki comes in clear plastic package with the description 'Enoki Mushroom' in English, Korean and French. The package has Guan's logo in the front and UPC code: 859267007013 and package code 14-1 at the back. The recalled products were distributed in California, New York, and Pennsylvania through retail stores or wholesalers.



Guan's Mushroom urged consumers who bought the 200g packages of Enoki to return them for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX