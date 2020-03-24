

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech Data (TECD) said the company will be appealing the decision of the French Competition Authority on the antitrust investigation regarding the distribution of Apple products in France between 2005 and 2013. Tech Data noted that the FCA's decision concerns alleged anticompetitive vertical agreements between Apple and its wholesalers regarding volume allocations of Apple products - and not cartel practices.



In the decision, the FCA imposed fines on Apple for two additional allegedly anticompetitive practices. Tech Data noted that it has not been accused of participation in any of these practices.



