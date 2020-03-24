TOKYO, Mar 24, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation would like to express our deepest sympathy and concern for all of those who have been suffering from the novel coronavirus outbreak and extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.In response to the global spread of the novel coronavirus, many countries have been quickly and extensively reinforcing their infection prevention measures including implementing curfews, retail business suspensions and restrictions on corporate activities. Mazda has decided to adjust production at our production facilities globally in consideration of difficulties in parts procurement, the plummeting sales in overseas markets, and the uncertainty of future markets.Mazda plans to suspend production for 13 days and operate day-time shifts only for eight days at Hiroshima Plant and Hofu Plant during the period commencing March 28 through to April 30. Mazda intends to transfer part of the production originally scheduled for this period to the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2021 or later while monitoring how the situation develops. During this period, administrative operations will be undertaken as usual.For overseas plants, Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation, our production site in Mexico, will shut down for about 10 days starting from March 25, and AutoAlliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd., our production site in Thailand, will suspend production for about 10 days starting from March 30.We will continue sales operations in certain countries including Japan and China. For other regions, we will take appropriate responses respective to each country's policies aimed at preventing the spread of the virus and give our utmost effort to minimize the impact on sales and service operations for customers. In addition, we will work on minimizing the impact on local business partners who have always showed their support.Mazda places the highest priority on health and safety of local residents, customers and employees and will continue to take infection prevention measures such as teleworking and sterilization at Mazda offices and dealerships.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.