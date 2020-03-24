Foodetective Launches Commission-Free Delivery and Take Away Platform for Restaurants During Coronavirus Pandemic

U.S businesses and consumers alike will benefit with no additional fees, all sales going directly to business owners and helping to keep a safe social distance

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Foodetective, the largest on-demand restaurant network that helps bring favorites right to your door, is launching a commission-free delivery and take away platform to support restaurants in the U.S. during the coronavirus world health crisis. With many restaurants forced to temporarily stop service or rethink offerings, Foodetective is working to help ease some of the stress by making it easy for business owners to add their menus online to make takeout services possible, and enabling customers to support local restaurants.

"Life as we know it has drastically changed. No one really knows when this will end and when life will return to normal," said Andrea Tassistro, Founder and CEO of Foodetective. "Many restaurants have closed their dining rooms and don't have a system for online menus and ordering. We want to make it as easy as possible for them to use our platform -- no ongoing commitments or obligations required. We want to help them continue to operate, remain profitable and stay afloat during this challenging time."

The Foodetective platform is so easy that in just 10 minutes, a restaurant can have its menu and information online and ready for customers to order. Customers then can easily find their nearby restaurants, order and pay via Foodetective (to keep safe social distance).

Unlike other delivery platforms, Foodetective is completely transparent and there are no additional fees for customers or restaurants. The company will not collect commissions on any orders, which means customers will pay the exact price found on the restaurant menu and the businesses receive 100 percent of sales. Restaurants are charged a modest monthly subscription fee to participate.

"From fresh food to DIY pizza kits you can pick up curbside to a morning cup of joe from your neighborhood coffee shop delivered to your doorstep, restaurants and shops are having to quickly reinvent themselves and their offerings to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances," continued Tassistro. "We will get through this difficult time, but must work together and support each other. At Foodetective, our goal is to make life a little easier for the food businesses right now."

Interested businesses can learn more and register by visiting business.foodetective.co.

Use the secret code "Pizza" to register.

About Foodetective

Foodetective is a SAAS marketplace and multi-channel commerce platform designed for large and medium-sized restaurants and all food and beverage services. Based in Geneva and in Paris, Foodetective is engineered for reliability and scalability, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Managers can use the back office tools (Foodetective for Business) to help them design, set up and manage their business across multiple sales channels (including web, mobile, and social media), as well as privatization, accounting, HR/payroll and supply management--all from one single tool/view. For more information, visit www.business.foodetective.co.

